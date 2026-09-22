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Chile’s hot dog high

Chile’s hot dog high
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonSeptember 22, 2026
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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Chileans have long relished the low cost of the completo, one of the country’s widely enjoyed street foods. But with oil prices soaring due to the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine, consumer prices are rising across the board, creating a big challenge for Chile’s new right-wing president, José Antonio Kast. He took office in March with a hard-line security and anti-crime agenda, but may have to spend much of his time fighting inflation and unemployment instead.

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