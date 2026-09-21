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Small country gets big windfall from Iran war

Small country gets big windfall from Iran war
Natalie Johnson
Lottie Tellyn
By Lottie TellynSeptember 21, 2026
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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The South American nation has become the world’s fastest-growing economy, with its GDP expanding by 33% in the first half of 2026 – largely due to skyrocketing demand for its oil driven by the war in Iran. The tiny nation, with a population of around one million, began producing oil only a few years ago and now has the highest per capita income in Latin America. However, many ordinary people in Guyana aren’t reaping the benefits, faced with rising inflation, poor public services, and housing shortages.

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