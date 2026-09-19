Join us Sept. 23 for a Global Stage livestream from the UN General Assembly
How can a human-centered approach to AI help address some of society’s most pressing challenges while fostering inclusion, trust, and shared prosperity?
On the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, our Global Stage livestream discussion, featuring global leaders and innovators, will focus on how to ensure technological progress translates into meaningful human progress. Can AI inform the future of the Sustainable Development Goals beyond 2030?
Our livestream panel examines these key questions on Wednesday, September 23 at 5:15 PM ET, live from New York during the first week of the UN's high-level General Debate. Watch live at gzeromedia.com/globalstage.
CNN Business reporter Rachel Siegel will moderate the discussion with our distinguished panelists, including:
- Ian Bremmer, President and Founder, Eurasia Group and GZERO Media
- Elizabeth Cousens, President and Chief Executive Officer, United Nations Foundation
- Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President, Microsoft
Join us on Wednesday, September 23, 2026 at 5:15 PM ET at gzeromedia.com/globalstage to watch the discussion live. This livestream is the latest in the award-winning Global Stage series, a partnership between GZERO and Microsoft that examines critical issues at the intersection of technology, politics, and society.
Global Stage: Live from the 81st UN General Assembly