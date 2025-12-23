Skip to content
Hard Numbers: Japan to reopen largest nuclear plant, The Chiefs are in Kansas, Israel’s government shutters radio station, & More

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO)'s Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, one of the world's largest nuclear facilities, stands along the seaside in Kashiwazaki, Niigata prefecture, Japan December 21, 2025.

REUTERS/Issei Kato
December 23, 2025

54: Japan is reopening the world’s largest nuclear power plant after a regional vote gave the greenlight on Monday. The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, located 136 miles outside of Tokyo, had its 54 reactors shuttered following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that spurred the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl. The decision reflects Japan’s push to wean itself off of fossil fuels.

70%: We’re not in Missouri anymore, said the Kansas City Chiefs, who announced yesterday that they will move to a new stadium on the Kansas side of the border in 2031. Why the move? Kansas lawmakers offered the team a financing package covering 70% of the project’s cost. Not bad when the cost of the new arena is $3 billion.

34: An Ecuadorean court sentenced 11 soldiers to more than 34 years in prison over the forced disappearance of four boys in the coastal city of Guayaquil last December. The soldiers allegedly seized the boys during an anti-organized crime operation, before beating them and abandoning them south of the city, where they were found dead days later.

11,000: Roughly 11,000 new files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein dropped this morning, continuing the US Justice Department’s slow drip of releases after last week’s deadline. The new batch contains references to President Donald Trump and a letter from “A” from “Balmoral” – a royal residence – requesting Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell for “inappropriate friends.” Authorities have not accused Trump of criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has denied all allegations of sexual abuse.

18%: The Israeli government plans to shut down Galei Tzahal, the military radio station that commands 18% of the national market and is the country’s third-most popular broadcaster. Defense Minister Israel Katz said the station, which built a reputation for objective reporting, had aired “divisive content.” Founded in 1950, Galei Tzahal is set to close on March 1, 2026.

