Chile’s new president sees approval sink

Kast, an ultra-conservative Catholic, won Chile’s presidential runoff in a landslide last December, taking nearly 60% of the vote with promises to be tough on crime and immigration. But almost immediately after he took office in March, his approval rating began to fall , and has now plummeted some 30 points overall. A leading reason is a recent scandal in which his justice ministry approved the early release of certain sex offenders . But voters are also upset about economic stagnation and high inflation , something that was always going to be a challenge for Kast, despite his campaign focus on crime. Kast, Chile’s most rightwing leader since the Pinochet dictatorship ended in the 1980s, is one of several leaders representing a recent rightward shift in Latin American politics — but his swift decline is a reminder that anti-incumbency in the region can still be a more powerful force than ideology.