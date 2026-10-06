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GZERO World Clips

Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.

What happens if China wins the space race?play icon

What happens if China wins the space race?

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What happens if China gets back to the moon first? As the US-China rivalry extends beyond Earth, Ian Bremmer and China expert Elizabeth Economy explore what a new space race could mean for American power, national pride, and the competition between the world’s two biggest powers. With China rapidly expanding its space capabilities, could a Chinese astronaut planting the flag on the moon become a defining moment in the next chapter of the rivalry?
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About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia YuenSusan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

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