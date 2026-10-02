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Bosnians take to the polls, Nigeria’s fake government agency, China cracks down on AI companions

People walk past near a campaign billboard featuring Milorad Dodik, Aco Stanisic, Savo Minic, Zeljka Cvijanovic and Damjan Skipina, candidates of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) in Bosnia and Herzegovina's 2026 general election, in Pale, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

People walk past near a campaign billboard featuring Milorad Dodik, Aco Stanisic, Savo Minic, Zeljka Cvijanovic and Damjan Skipina, candidates of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) in Bosnia and Herzegovina's 2026 general election, in Pale, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 29, 2026.

REUTERS/Amel Emric
By Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Lottie Tellyn
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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October 02, 2026
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EU vs. Russia on the ballot in Bosnia

Bosnians will head to the polls this weekend for elections in one of the world’s most complicated political systems. Voters will elect three national presidents representing three main ethnic groups – one Bosniak, one Croat, and one Serb. Collectively, they serve as the country’s head of state. But the biggest race to watch is for the president of the Republic of Srpska, the Serb-majority region that, along with the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina makes up the country of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Confused yet? Bottom line: the outcome could shape Bosnia’s relationship with the EU and Russia. The race pits the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), which has pushed for closer ties with Moscow, against the Serb Democratic Party (SDS), which supports Bosnia’s integration into the EU. It’s another version of a political tug-of-war playing out across parts of Eastern Europe and the Balkans, where Russia and the EU are competing for influence.

Nigerian man charged with creating bogus government agency

It’s one thing to see a video online and ask “is that AI?” It’s quite another to wonder “is that government agency actually… fake?” Nigerian authorities charged a man named Adeniyi Adeyemi on Wednesday with creating a make-believe “Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council” in 2024, using forged documents. Adeyemi even got office space in a government building, met with foreign diplomats and business people, and was allocated $1 million in public funds (they were never released.) The office of President Bola Tinubu says it blew the whistle on the con itself, but Adeyemi says he paid off Tinubu’s chief of staff in order to create the council. The case is being closely watched in a country where a staggering 94% of people see government corruption as “widespread.” Fake it til you make it, they say.

China’s AI push goes a little too well

China is drafting new rules to regulate AI relationships for children under age 18 after its push for AI adoption has proven a little more successful than expected. A 2025 survey found that more than a fifth of minors “only wanted to chat with AI.” Now, Beijing is concerned by what an increase in AI relationships could mean for its already shrinking birthrate and population. The new regulations would ban platforms from offering services that provide virtual companions, or that otherwise might cause addiction or harm to users. They come on top of separate action this summer by China to set limits on AI companions that require platforms to step in if users develop unhealthy dependencies. The Chinese government has pushed for people to integrate AI into their work and lives in a race to keep up with US development, but now must figure out how to balance maintaining social order and promoting the technology.

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