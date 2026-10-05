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Spain’s Sánchez calls for early elections, Flávio Bolsonaro surprises after first round vote in Brazil, Ethiopia isolated amongst its neighbors

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez walks to greet European Council President Charles Michel at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, May 30, 2024.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez walks to greet European Council President Charles Michel at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, May 30, 2024.

REUTERS/Susana Vera
By Lottie Tellyn,
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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October 05, 2026
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Spain will head to the polls next month

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called a snap election today for November 29, after losing a vote on Friday to pass emergency measures to quell nationwide protests over the country’s housing crisis. The Sánchez government has faced growing criticism in recent months over issues including the Ceuta migrant surge in July, corruption allegations against members of his inner circle, and a recent spike in inflation. Sánchez, who has been in power since 2018, will hope to capitalize on momentum from the housing protests to mobilize left-wing voters who want a solution and shore up his electoral mandate. But polls show the conservative Popular Party and the far-right Vox party gaining popularity. If Sánchez loses, it would mark the end of one of Europe’s few remaining left-wing governments as the far-right gains across the continent.

Brazil’s Bolsonaro Jr. eyes runoff win after topping first round vote

Right-winger Flávio Bolsonaro bucked expectations in round one of Brazil’s presidential election yesterday, besting incumbent lefty Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva 47% to 44%. In the end, polls underestimated demand for change in a deeply polarized country where the economy is sluggish, crime is high, and corruption is rampant. The result sets up a stunning comeback for the Bolsonaro family: Flávio’s father, former president Jair Bolsonaro, is currently jailed for plotting a coup after losing his re-election bid to Lula in 2022. Flávio’s mother and two of his brothers also won legislative seats yesterday. Lula, who has been president three times this century, campaigned on uplifting the working class, defending democracy, and shielding Brazil’s sovereignty against the Trump administration. He now faces an uphill battle against Bolsonaro, who has pledged to free his father, deregulate the economy (and the Amazon), and work closely with Trump, cementing South America’s rightward shift. The high-stakes runoff is on October 25th.

Ethiopia’s regional isolation grows

Leaders of four neighboring African states – Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea, and Somalia – issued a joint declaration on Sunday that seemed to leave Ethiopia out to dry as government forces clash with rebels in the Tigray region. Ethiopia has accused all four countries of supporting the rebel movements. Egypt and Sudan warned Ethiopia against taking retaliatory actions that could harm states along the Nile River, which has one of its sources at Ethiopia’s Lake Tana. Egypt, Somalia, and Ethiopia previously battled over water rights after Ethiopia completed the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in 2025, which dammed the upper Nile. The four countries also reiterated that coastal states should retain control of Red Sea ports, a tacit rebuke of landlocked Ethiopia’s push for access to ports along the Somali coast. The declaration underscores Ethiopia’s growing isolation in the region as its government battles insurgents in the north.

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