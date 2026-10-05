How China sees the Trump administration

What does China make of the second Trump administration? Elizabeth Economy, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, tells Ian Bremmer on GZERO World that Beijing sees both opportunity and challenge in Washington’s more unpredictable approach to foreign policy. As the US steps back from some international institutions and moves away from framing the global competition as democracy versus autocracy, China sees more room to expand its influence on the world stage.



But that doesn’t mean Beijing sees the US as stepping aside. Economy explains why China is closely watching America’s push to maintain its edge in artificial intelligence and strengthen security ties across the Indo-Pacific. For Beijing, the Trump administration may be creating new opportunities, but make no mistake: the US still views China as its biggest competitor, both in terms of tech competition and also national security.

"Beijing is all in on the Trump administration saying we're no longer interested in being a leader or the leader on the global stage," Economy says, "On the other hand, I do think the Trump administration continues to look at China as the greatest long-term strategic challenge that our country faces."