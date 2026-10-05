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Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.

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How China sees the Trump administration

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us-china us-china competition us china relations gzero world trump administration ian bremmer elizabeth economy national security china
What does China make of the second Trump administration? Elizabeth Economy, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, tells Ian Bremmer on GZERO World that Beijing sees both opportunity and challenge in Washington’s more unpredictable approach to foreign policy. As the US steps back from some international institutions and moves away from framing the global competition as democracy versus autocracy, China sees more room to expand its influence on the world stage.
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us-china us-china competition us china relations gzero world trump administration ian bremmer elizabeth economy national security china

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About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia Yuen Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

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