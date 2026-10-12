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Houthis strike deep into Saudi Arabia, Cockroach Janta Party activists released, Trump claims energy ceasefire reached between Russia and Ukraine

Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 19, 2026.

Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 19, 2026.

REUTERS/Stringer
By Lottie Tellyn,
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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October 12, 2026
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Houthis ramp up attacks on Saudi Arabia

Attacks by the Yemen-based Houthis in Saudi Arabia over the weekend killed over a dozen people, including a US citizen, and injured hundreds of others. Strikes on Riyadh’s international airport Saturday were the deadliest attack in any Gulf Arab nation since the Iran war began, and marked a significant escalation of the country’s conflict with the Iran-backed militants. President Donald Trump responded that Washington may join Saudi Arabia in its retaliation against the Houthis in Yemen. But he may be hesitant to do so before the US midterms next month, given the widespread disapproval of the war in Iran. Meanwhile, Riyadh worries the conflict jeopardizes its efforts to attract tourism and transform its oil-dependent economy. France and the UK have pledged support, as have Pakistan and Turkey under a new mutual defense pact. But Riyadh will still want the backing of the US, its key ally and the world’s most powerful military.

“Cockroaches” in India prove hard to defeat

Three leaders of India’s Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were released from detention on Sunday after police took them into custody ahead of plans to lead mass protests. The youth-led movement has become a formidable problem for PM Narendra Modi since it launched its online campaign five months ago, organizing demonstrations that led to the country’s education minister resigning and, last week, protests against a sudden purge of the country’s voter rolls. The leaders’ arrests were part of a wider crackdown by Indian security forces, which saw thousands of protesters rounded up, as well as canceled trains, closed subways, and the internet shut down in parts of New Delhi on Saturday. But protesters found support in India’s Supreme Court, which on Sunday ruled that public services should continue to function normally and that detaining peaceful protesters is illegal. “Cockroaches never die,” the CJP posted on social media following the activists’ release.

The phantom “energy ceasefire” between Russia and Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine reportedly continued targeting each other’s energy infrastructure on Monday, despite Donald Trump’s declaration of an “energy ceasefire” between the two countries. The ceasefire-that-isn’t comes after a whirlwind few days in which Trump, keen to bring down record diesel prices ahead of the midterms but with no resolution to the expanding Iran conflict in sight, took aim at Ukraine. Kyiv’s strikes on Russian refineries, along with US sanctions on Russian fuel exports, have contributed to the global diesel shortage, though analysts say Iran-related disruptions have been a bigger factor. On Friday, the US lifted Russian diesel sanctions in exchange for what Trump said was millions of tons of the fuel. After Zelensky called this “weak,” Trump said Ukraine needs a “new leader,” while his administration made it known that the US would cut weapons and intel sharing with Ukraine and Europe unless Kyiv stops attacking Russian energy facilities.

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