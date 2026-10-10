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GZERO World Clips

Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.

How Hamas has held onto power in Gaza play icon

How Hamas has held onto power in Gaza

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Aaron David Miller explains how the group holds onto control – and why Palestinians have struggled to challenge their own leaders.
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More from GZERO World Clips

About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia Yuen Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

GZERO Series

How October 7 changed the Middle East, three years on

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
Xi wishes Putin a Happy Birthday

Puppet Regime

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Brazil's election signals a rightward shift across Latin America

Quick Take

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AI, capitalism, and who pays the price

ask ian

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The US-China battle for global dominance

Ian Explains

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Why the 2026 UN Water Conference is focused on action, not talk

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
Trump climbs down on Greenland

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GZERO Europe
Trump is tanking the GOP's midterm chances. Does he care?

The Debrief

The Debrief