How Hamas has held onto power in Gaza

Israel has destroyed much of Hamas’s military infrastructure, but the group remains firmly entrenched in Gaza. Former US Middle East negotiator Aaron David Miller says Hamas maintains control through its grip on weapons, humanitarian aid, and the black market, while retaining deep social and religious roots.

On GZERO World, Miller asks why there has never been a Palestinian version of the Arab Spring despite decades of authoritarian rule, corruption, and limited political choice. He points to the constraints of Israeli occupation and the difficulty of organizing, as well as a population whose anger is often directed at Israel before its own leadership. The result, he argues, is a Palestinian political system with few viable alternatives to Hamas or the aging Palestinian Authority leadership.