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Ukraine weighs legalizing porn to help war effort

Ukraine weighs legalizing porn to help war effort
Will Fitzpatrick
Alex Kliment
By Alex KlimentOctober 06, 2026
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Well this is how you get some real skin in the game. A Ukrainian lawmaker has proposed decriminalizing the production of pornography in order to help fund the country’s war effort. Ukraine is one of the few European countries that ban the industry (Belarus, Iceland, and Bulgaria are others.) The current rules are so strict that even sending a nude photo to your partner can result in a jail term of up to 5 years. Still, with Ukraine chronically short of financing and munitions to fight off the Russian invasion, groups of OnlyFans models began using the platform to raise funds to buy drones and other weapons. A new bill that would legalize and tax the industry says it could raise $25 million a year. Critics of the measure, however, aren’t just prudes – they worry it could encourage exploitation of women and girls in a country that’s already a hotspot for sex trafficking.

pornographyrussian invasiontaxukraine

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