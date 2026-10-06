Ukraine weighs legalizing porn to help war effort

Well this is how you get some real skin in the game. A Ukrainian lawmaker has proposed decriminalizing the production of pornography in order to help fund the country’s war effort. Ukraine is one of the few European countries that ban the industry (Belarus, Iceland, and Bulgaria are others.) The current rules are so strict that even sending a nude photo to your partner can result in a jail term of up to 5 years . Still, with Ukraine chronically short of financing and munitions to fight off the Russian invasion, groups of OnlyFans models began using the platform to raise funds to buy drones and other weapons. A new bill that would legalize and tax the industry says it could raise $25 million a year. Critics of the measure, however, aren’t just prudes – they worry it could encourage exploitation of women and girls in a country that’s already a hotspot for sex trafficking.