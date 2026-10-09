Italian winery sees red

At least seven masked men deactivated alarms and cameras at the Antinori winery before using the company’s forklifts to fill two trucks with crates of the winery’s reds. The thieves deliberately targeted higher-end bottles worth between €150 and €500 each, leading Antinori to suggest that they may have had insider knowledge of the winery. Antinori hopes to have the bottles returned, warning customers to buy only directly from the source. This isn’t the first such theft in Italy this year. Just last month, thieves stole 3,000 bottles from Conterno Fantino winery, although Antinori believes it may be the biggest in recent history.
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By Lottie TellynOctober 09, 2026
Lottie Tellyn
Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.