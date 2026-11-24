The half-century war between Colombian forces and the Marxist rebels of the Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia (FARC) killed more than 500,000 people, and displaced as many as 7 million. Under the 2016 peace deal, the FARC laid down arms while the government pledged to address the root causes of the conflict by improving opportunities for rural Colombians, stamping out the drug trade, and investing in social programs.



A decade later, only two-thirds of the deal’s goals have been met. Land restitution has faltered, courts set up for transitional justice have been sluggish and controversial (critics say they grant too much impunity to killers), and little progress has been made in expanding the political inclusion of women and ethnic minorities. But the overriding issue is this: the state has failed to establish its security presence in many areas vacated by the FARC. As a result, powerful cartels, dissidents from the FARC, and other rejectionist rebel groups have filled the vacuum, furthering local cycles of violence.



In August, Colombians elected right-winger Abelardo de La Espriella, who has called the peace deal “garbage,” and focused on a renewed military approach to security.