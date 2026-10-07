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Student protests rock France, African Union creates its own credit rating agency, German intelligence chief accused of treason

​A line of riot police with protective shields faces a burning barricade as thick smoke rises in a Paris street during a high school student demonstration on October 6 2026.The scene documents the police deployment and a fire during a protest linked to public education

A line of riot police with protective shields faces a burning barricade as thick smoke rises in a Paris street during a high school student demonstration on October 6 2026.

Djoudi Hamani / Hans Lucas via Reuters Connect
By Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Lottie Tellyn
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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October 07, 2026
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Student protests bring France to a halt

Student protests in France continue to grow this week, with more than 250,000 students taking to the streets across 40 cities. More than 6,500 people have been arrested as demonstrations have intensified. Students are protesting what they say is chronic underfunding and crumbling infrastructure in France’s public schools and are demanding greater government investment in the education system. The unrest is also becoming a major political issue months ahead of France’s 2027 presidential election, with candidates seizing on the protests to stake out their positions. Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon has encouraged supporters to join students in the streets. Far-right candidate and current frontrunner Marine Le Pen, meanwhile, has taken the opposite approach and accused the left of fueling student anger and encouraging violence, which Mélenchon denies. As protests continue to spread, the fight over schools is intensifying France’s already deep political polarization ahead of its presidential elections this spring.

Can Africa risk be priced more fairly?

We’re about to find out. The African Union, the region’s largest grouping, launched a new ratings agency on Wednesday to grade the creditworthiness of African governments and companies. The ratings industry, which influences the interest rates that lenders charge borrowers, is currently dominated by three US firms — Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch. Critics say biases and insufficient expertise have caused those “big three” to be unfairly harsh in their ratings of African sovereign and corporate borrowers. Only three African countries are currently “investment grade”: Botswana, Mauritius, and Morocco. A 2023 UN report found that unfair evaluations had cost African governments $24 billion in extra interest payments and nearly $50 billion in unmade loans. The new agency will have to convince capital markets that its methodology is sound and that it can avoid capture by local governments. As of its launch, little is known about its executive leadership or board structure.

Former German spy chief accused of treason

Germany’s former intelligence chief August Hanning was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of obtaining and sharing state secrets in one of the country’s biggest national security scandals since the Cold War. Hanning led Germany’s BND foreign intelligence agency from 1998 to 2005 and has since worked as a private consultant. Police accused him of paying a former colleague for classified documents after he left BND and used them to supply information to a foreign power. Among those documents were classified materials related to Iran’s nuclear program and allied intelligence from other countries. Federal prosecutors haven’t shared which countries were involved, but the German news site Der Spiegel is reporting a possible connection to Azerbaijan. The scandal risks jeopardizing Germany’s relationship with intelligence allies, including the US and the EU.

african unionstudent proteststreasongermanyle penmélenchonfrance

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