Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

GZERO Live

Explore GZERO’s past virtual conversations, featuring global experts on the world's urgent issues.

Presented by

Why 2028 matters for Europeplay icon

Why 2028 matters for Europe

Make us preferred on Google
ian bremmertrumptransatlantic relationsgzero summit

What does the rise of ethno-nationalism mean for the future of US-EU relations? At last week's GZERO Summit in London, Ian Bremmer unpacked how Trump and his potential successors' embrace of this shift could reshape the transatlantic relationship in 2028 and beyond.

ian bremmertrumptransatlantic relationsgzero summit

More from GZERO Live

GZERO Series

How October 7 changed the Middle East, three years on

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
Trump Strikes MASSIVE Diesel deal with Russia

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
Trump's Russian diesel deal and what it means for Ukraine

Quick Take

Quick Take
How Houthi attacks are testing Saudi Arabia's defenses

ask ian

ask ian
The US-China battle for global dominance

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
Why the 2026 UN Water Conference is focused on action, not talk

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
Trump climbs down on Greenland

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
Could Trump’s foreign policy sink the GOP?

The Debrief

The Debrief