Why 2028 matters for Europe
October 15, 2026
Global Stage LIVE from United Nations WATCH REPLAY
Explore GZERO’s past virtual conversations, featuring global experts on the world's urgent issues.
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What does the rise of ethno-nationalism mean for the future of US-EU relations? At last week's GZERO Summit in London, Ian Bremmer unpacked how Trump and his potential successors' embrace of this shift could reshape the transatlantic relationship in 2028 and beyond.
Keep up with what’s going on around the world - and why it matters.