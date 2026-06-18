Is Russia the biggest geopolitical tail risk today?

Ian warns that the stakes extend beyond the battlefield, pointing to broader implications for European security and global stability as the conflict continues. “I worry about Putin having made the singular worst decision of any leader on the global stage in the post-Cold War era,” he says, underscoring concerns about a more unpredictable and isolated Russian leadership.

As global tensions persist, Ian examines how miscalculation and escalation risks remain central to the international system’s most dangerous fault lines.