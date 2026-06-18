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Is Russia the biggest geopolitical tail risk today?play icon

Is Russia the biggest geopolitical tail risk today?

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What is the biggest geopolitical tail risk today?

At the 2026 US-Canada Summit, hosted by Eurasia Group and RBC in Toronto, Ian Bremmer assesses the geopolitical risks shaping an increasingly volatile global landscape. He highlights Russia as one of the most significant tail risks today, driven by the ongoing war in Ukraine and the potential for further escalation.

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