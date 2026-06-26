How will the Strait of Hormuz's closure impact food supply?

The Strait of Hormuz may be the world's most important oil chokepoint, but its closure is sending shockwaves through something even more fundamental: the global food supply.

At the 2026 US-Canada Summit in Toronto, hosted by Eurasia Group and RBC, GZERO's Tony Maciulis sat down with Alzbeta Klein, CEO and Director General of the International Fertilizer Association, as part of a larger panel discussing food insecurity, to trace the chain of consequences that begins with blocked fertilizer shipments in the strait and impacts the global food supply months from now.