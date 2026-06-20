AI governance at a crossroads

He calls AI “the biggest opportunity and biggest upside tail risks” he has seen in his lifetime. From a technological perspective, Ian says, the progress is extraordinary. But from a governance perspective, “that is not sustainable.”

In a G-Zero world, he argues, it is not enough to understand the potential impact of AI. The harder task is developing regulation quickly enough to build frameworks for responsible AI. That becomes even more urgent when a small number of technology companies act as “functional sovereigns" in their own ecosystems.