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AI governance at a crossroads

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Is AI advancing faster than our ability to regulate it?

At the 2026 US-Canada Summit in Toronto, hosted by Eurasia Group and RBC, Ian Bremmer says the biggest issue with AI is not the technology itself, but the lack of governance keeping pace with its rapid development and rollout.

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