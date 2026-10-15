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Ian Bremmer takes a look at the week's top stories in geopolitics.

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How Houthi attacks are testing Saudi Arabia's defensesplay icon

How Houthi attacks are testing Saudi Arabia's defenses

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middle eastiranhouthissaudi arabiatrumpriyadhstrait of hormuzgulf states

In this ‘ask ian,’ Ian Bremmer explains how the US blockade of Iran and Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia are driving disruptions of global energy and shipping across the Middle East.

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middle eastiranhouthissaudi arabiatrumpriyadhstrait of hormuzgulf states

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