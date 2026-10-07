AI, capitalism, and who pays the price

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Ian Bremmer takes a look at the week's top stories in geopolitics.

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In this ‘ask ian,’ Ian Bremmer unpacks OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's comment that the public needs to accept AI will cause harm because the benefits outweigh the costs.

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