Nord Stream sabotage trial begins in Germany, Mauritius sees rare unrest, Poland considers bringing back the draft

Nord Stream sabotage trial begins in Germany

A Ukrainian former special forces officer is accused of war crimes for leading the September 2022 sabotage of the massive undersea pipeline, which once carried Russian gas to Germany. The officer’s lawyers say Nord Stream was a legitimate military target following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and that the trial is flawed on technical grounds. The proceedings could strain ties between Kyiv and Germany, which is now Ukraine’s largest backer in the fight against Russia. In addition, it’s echoing into Germany’s domestic politics: the surging rightwing AfD party, which favors friendly ties with Moscow, says the sabotage shows that Ukraine is actually harming German interests despite Berlin’s support. The sabotage itself provoked a ferocious debate , with many Western governments immediately blaming the Kremlin, while others suggested it was likely carried out by Russia’s adversaries either to harm, or frame, Moscow. The trial is expected to last until February 2027.

Rare unrest hits one of Africa’s most stable nations

Protests over water shortages rocked the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius this week. Authorities have arrested more than 90 people, imposed a curfew, and shot a woman at a roadblock. The country of just over 1 million people is often considered one of Africa’s most stable and developed nations, consistently ranking near the top of the continent in GDP per capita, human development, and political stability. But recent water shortages, caused by lower-than-average rainfall and exacerbated by aging infrastructure, have put pressure on the government and forced them to introduce rationing. While protests have calmed across the country as of this writing, tensions are running high, and more unrest could threaten critical tourism and financial services industries.

Poland considers reinstating compulsory military service