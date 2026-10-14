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Nord Stream sabotage trial begins in Germany, Mauritius sees rare unrest, Poland considers bringing back the draft

Serhii Kusnetzow, a former Ukrainian army officer charged by German federal prosecutors with being a co-perpetrator of a war crime over the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts, attends his trial in Hamburg, Germany.

Serhii Kusnetzow, a former Ukrainian army officer charged by German federal prosecutors with being a co-perpetrator of a war crime over the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts, attends his trial in Hamburg, Germany, October 14, 2026.

Markus Scholz/Pool via REUTERS REFILE
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Lottie Tellyn,
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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October 14, 2026
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Nord Stream sabotage trial begins in Germany

A Ukrainian former special forces officer is accused of war crimes for leading the September 2022 sabotage of the massive undersea pipeline, which once carried Russian gas to Germany. The officer’s lawyers say Nord Stream was a legitimate military target following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and that the trial is flawed on technical grounds. The proceedings could strain ties between Kyiv and Germany, which is now Ukraine’s largest backer in the fight against Russia. In addition, it’s echoing into Germany’s domestic politics: the surging rightwing AfD party, which favors friendly ties with Moscow, says the sabotage shows that Ukraine is actually harming German interests despite Berlin’s support. The sabotage itself provoked a ferocious debate, with many Western governments immediately blaming the Kremlin, while others suggested it was likely carried out by Russia’s adversaries either to harm, or frame, Moscow. The trial is expected to last until February 2027.

Rare unrest hits one of Africa’s most stable nations

Protests over water shortages rocked the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius this week. Authorities have arrested more than 90 people, imposed a curfew, and shot a woman at a roadblock. The country of just over 1 million people is often considered one of Africa’s most stable and developed nations, consistently ranking near the top of the continent in GDP per capita, human development, and political stability. But recent water shortages, caused by lower-than-average rainfall and exacerbated by aging infrastructure, have put pressure on the government and forced them to introduce rationing. While protests have calmed across the country as of this writing, tensions are running high, and more unrest could threaten critical tourism and financial services industries.

Poland considers reinstating compulsory military service

The country suspended mandatory military service in 2009, but the government is considering a return to the draft amid mounting concern over threats from its old foe Moscow, which is blamed for a rising number of “hybrid attacks” on European targets, including an attempted drone strike on Leipzig airport. Polls show 48% of Poles favor compulsory military service — although a majority of younger people oppose it. The proposal comes as part of a wider push in Europe to boost military preparedness in the face of growing concerns both about Russian threats and US disengagement: in January, Germany voted to introduce voluntary military service — including a mandatory questionnaire for men about interest in joining the armed forces — and in August, Danish military service was expanded from four to 11 months and now includes women.

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