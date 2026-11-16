Mass protests in the Czech Republic over media bill

Hundreds of thousands gathered in central Prague this weekend to protest perceived threats to media freedom. The demonstrations, the largest since those that brought down communism in 1989, were triggered by a government plan to scrap household license fees for public TV and radio, and use state funding instead. Opponents of the plan, which would cut broadcasters’ budgets by 15%, worry it would threaten editorial independence. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, a populist billionaire, says it would ease households’ financial burden. The license fee is currently about $110 per year. Several European countries have recently ended the license fee model , including Norway and France. But Czech critics point to neighboring Slovakia, where watchdogs say scrapping license fees in 2023 contributed to the erosion of media freedom under populist nationalist PM Robert Fico. On Monday, Babiš brushed off the protesters’ demands, which include scrapping the bill and removing an ultranationalist member of the government.

Saudi-backed forces in Yemen retreat from key waterway

Yemen’s Saudi-backed government forces announced Sunday that they were withdrawing from the Red Sea coast, ending a six-week campaign to regain control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait from Iran-aligned Houthi rebels. The retreat is a major setback for Saudi Arabia as it leaves the Houthis in control of a critical shipping route that Riyadh has relied on to export oil since the Iran war began disrupting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Yemeni government forces, a disparate coalition fighting for the country’s internationally recognized government, are instead shifting their focus to defending their main base in Aden and breaking the Houthi siege of Taiz, a major city surrounded by rebels for more than a month. The retreat also has global significance: the Bab el-Mandeb handles roughly 5% of global maritime trade, particularly from Asia to Europe via the Suez Canal.

US moves to close Nvidia chip loophole