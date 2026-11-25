Public sector strike paralyzes Greece

The country’s largest public sector union called the action to demand wage increases and better public services. Roughly 15,000 public sector employees and other supporters protested peacefully in Athens, with thousands more joining in cities and towns across Greece, as flights, ferries, and metro services were cut due to striking transport workers. The strike follows two earlier rounds of demonstrations over the past month, and comes amid the broader protest wave sweeping Europe as working-class and young people demand a more affordable and decent standard of living. Greece’s center-right government on Wednesday proposed more than €11 billion ($12.5 billion) in tax cuts, subsidies, and wage hikes for next year. That will come atop several billion euros of similar measures this year. Greece recovered from a crippling, decade-long financial crisis in 2018, but living costs have risen significantly since then, made worse by the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

DRC digs in over control over cobalt exports

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is tightening its grip on the global supply of cobalt, a mineral critical to electric vehicles and cellphone batteries. Starting on November 30, the country will indefinitely suspend all cobalt exports in an effort to drive up prices. It marks the second time in two years that the DRC has halted cobalt exports. The country supplies more than 75% of the world’s cobalt and has increasingly fought to have greater control over the mineral and retain more of the revenue it generates. Nine of the ten largest cobalt mines in the world are in the DRC, and five of those are owned by China, which refines the vast majority of the world's cobalt. In addition to the export ban, the DRC announced that it will begin enforcing a 2018 law requiring Congolese citizens to own at least 10% of mining companies’ shares, on top of the 10% reserved for state ownership.

Australia and Solomon Islands ice out China in new defense agreement

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale signed a sweeping treaty yesterday that makes Australia the Oceania country’s primary security partner – and keeps China out of the region. Rewind four years, and former Solomon Islands PM Manasseh Sogavare signed a secretive agreement that experts said could have allowed China’s navy to dock there. But Wale, who came to power in May, told Beijing they would not renew the agreement when it expires in April, clearing the way for a shift toward Australia. It’s a big win for Albanese, who sees the island nations as vital to the region’s defense, as they border key shipping routes. It’s also the latest in the set of major regional deals Australia has inked recently, including mutual defense pacts with Papua New Guinea and Fiji, as well as a deal with Vanuatu to prevent China from building a military base there.