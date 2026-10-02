Unemployment on the up

The leaves are falling. Approval ratings are falling. Even some governments are falling. Get through this season of chaos with the exclusive PUPPET REGIME beanie, an ideal accessory for keeping even the coolest of heads warm.

We also offer:



A big, beautiful mug for coffee at your morning intelligence briefings

A tote bag with more structural integrity than most governments

Stickers to wage subtle psyops against your opponents

The store is stocked, and we ship (almost) worldwide — sorry, Iran, Russia, and North Korea, we don’t make the rules.

Shop now at shop.puppetregime.tv!