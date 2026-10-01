Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hard Numbers

Small countries, super domains

Small countries, super domains
Will Fitzpatrick
By Will FitzpatrickOctober 01, 2026
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

It’s not the first time that a smaller nation has taken advantage of its internet domain. Anguilla, a tiny British territory in the Caribbean, saw registrations of its .ai domain explode in 2023 and now brings in more than $39 million a year from it – nearly a quarter of its total revenue. Tuvalu, a Pacific island nation with the coveted .tv domain, gets around 9% of government revenue from domain registrations. And Montenegro’s .me domain has become popular for personal websites, bringing nearly $128 million into the Balkan nation since it launched in 2007.

aituvalumontenegroanguillasuper intelligence

Latest Videos

Trump and Xi meet at the White Houseplay icon
Puppet Regime

Trump and Xi meet at the White House

Brazil's razor-close presidential race
ask ian

Brazil's razor-close presidential race

A global food crisis looms. Can earth save the Earth?
The Debrief

A global food crisis looms. Can earth save the Earth?

How AI could accelerate global development
UN General Assembly

How AI could accelerate global development

How AI safety must evolve as agentic AI advances
UN General Assembly

How AI safety must evolve as agentic AI advances

The world isn't governing AI fast enough
Quick Take

The world isn't governing AI fast enough

More For You

US forces leave Iraq

US forces leave Iraq
Will Fitzpatrick
This is actually the second time the US has left Iraq. The first was in 2011, when Washington ended the occupation which began with the 2003 invasion. But US forces returned in 2014 to lead a multinational fight against ISIS, the jihadist militant group born amid the chaos and sectarian strife triggered by the original US invasion. Today’s exit [...]

Budget bougie

Budget bougie
Natalie Johnson
That’s not exactly cheap for a tiny tin of fish eggs, but compared to traditional caviar prices – which can range from about $350 to $3,000 for a similar portion – that’s an unprecedented bargain. Prices for the delicacy are falling across the board these days, for two reasons. First, direct-to-consumer sellers are disrupting the traditional [...]

Where’s the beef?

Where’s the beef?
Natalie Johnson
Historically low cattle numbers, combined with strong demand, have driven beef prices higher in the US. And it’s an issue clearly on President Donald Trump’s radar. This summer, he lowered tariffs on some beef imports to bring prices down. But prices have remained stubbornly high, and now he’s turning to Paraguay for help. The arrangement could [...]

Smoke signals

Smoke signals
Natalie Johnson
Consumption of illegal cigarettes in the European Union is up roughly 10% over the past decade, according to the bloc’s estimates. The “underground” cigarette industry is surging as European countries raise tobacco taxes: Belgium, for example, recently increased the excise duty on a 20-pack of cigarettes by €0.56 ($0.64). Meanwhile, one report by [...]