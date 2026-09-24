Smoke signals

Consumption of illegal cigarettes in the European Union is up roughly 10% over the past decade, according to the bloc’s estimates. The “underground” cigarette industry is surging as European countries raise tobacco taxes: Belgium, for example, recently increased the excise duty on a 20-pack of cigarettes by €0.56 ($0.64). Meanwhile, one report by Bloomberg found that a clandestine factory in Belgium churns out as many as 1 million counterfeit or fake cigarettes a day. The resulting tax losses cost the EU roughly $19 billion last year.
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By Natalie JohnsonSeptember 24, 2026
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.