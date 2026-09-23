Third time (un)lucky

Machado was last in her home country in December 2025, when a US private security team smuggled her out to accept her Nobel Prize in Norway. Before that, she had been in hiding for over a year, after a crackdown on political opposition following deposed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s disputed election victory in 2024. Her team said she was “denied entry” to Venezuela three times this week, while Colombian NTN24 said a sea-bound attempt was ended by mechanical failures, while two flights were denied permission to fly from Panama. The unsuccessful odyssey is the latest obstacle in Machado’s attempt to participate in the transition of power after Maduro’s ouster and abduction by US forces in January. This week, she told the Wall Street Journal, “it is time” for her to return home.
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By Lottie TellynSeptember 23, 2026
Lottie Tellyn
Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.