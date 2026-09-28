Budget bougie

That’s not exactly cheap for a tiny tin of fish eggs, but compared to traditional caviar prices – which can range from about $350 to $3,000 for a similar portion – that’s an unprecedented bargain. Prices for the delicacy are falling across the board these days , for two reasons. First, direct-to-consumer sellers are disrupting the traditional purveyors who relied on brick-and-mortar shops or restaurants. Second: China. Over the past decade, large-scale sturgeon farms have upended the industry. According to one estimate , China’s share of global production leaped from a third in 2018 to nearly half by 2022. By now, China’s surgin’ sturgeon almost certainly accounts for a majority of all caviar eaten globally.