Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.

Trending Now

scroll to top arrow or icon
Paris Peace ForumIMF-World BankUN General AssemblyEventsInterviewsPodcastsAbout

Updating the UN at 80: A panel conversation from the 2025 Paris Peace Forum

October 29, 2025
GZERO Media
Updating the UN at 80: A panel conversation from the 2025 Paris Peace Forumplay icon

As the UN reaches its 80th anniversary, pivotal questions arise: How can it evolve to address contemporary global challenges? What reforms are essential for maintaining its relevance?

At the 2025 Paris Peace Forum, GZERO Media's Tony Maciulis led a lively panel discussion on the urgent need for organizational reform. The conversation featured top UN officials and global partners reflecting on both the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Michelle Bachelet, former President of Chile and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, emphasizes the need for efficiency and transparency to rebuild trust in the UN, stating, "UN needs to be relevant so people can trust them."

Maria Fernanda Espinosa, Executive Director of GWL Voices and former UN General Assembly President, calls for action on a "new financial compact," urging collaboration between public, private, and civil sectors to govern global commons effectively.

Marjeta Jager from the European Commission called for bold reforms: "We need to merge, sometimes cut, we need to do the system consolidation."

Dr. Henry Huiyao Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization, highlights China’s commitment to supporting multilateralism and stressed the role of peacekeeping.

With discussions of reform, the panel echoes the need for collective action to address global complexities, envisioning a future with a possible female Secretary-General for effective empathetic leadership.

paris peace forumglobal challengestony maciulisununited nationsmichelle bacheletmaria fernanda espinosamarjeta jagerhenry huiyao wangpublic trustmultilateralismpeaceke

More from Global Stage

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?play icon

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?

How do we ensure AI is safe, available to everyone, and enhancing productivity? It’s a big topic at this year’s UN General Assembly. That’s why GZERO’s Global Stage livestream brought together leading experts at the heart of the action for “Live from the United Nations: Securing our Digital Future,” an event produced in partnership between the Complex Risk Analytics Fund, or CRAF’d, and GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, sponsored by Microsoft.

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?play icon

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?

As the tense and politically charged 2025 Munich Security Conference draws to a close, GZERO’s Global Stage series presents a conversation about strained relationships between the US and Europe, Ukraine's path ahead, and rising threats in cyberspace.

Global Stage live from the 80th UN General Assembly | Tuesday, September 23 11:30 AM ET | gzeromedia.com/globalstage

Watch: Global Stage live from the 80th UN General Assembly

Watch a replay of today's livestream: On the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, our panel of global experts will discuss the future of global cooperation and governance in the age of AI. Our livestream discussion, "Global Stage: Live from the 80th UN General Assembly" examines these key issues, live from the sidelines of UN headquarters on the first day of high-level General Debate. Watch live at gzeromedia.com/globalstage

Why the UN needs women in leadershipplay icon

Why the UN needs women in leadership

Former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet says global leadership needs a different kind of leader.

Putting "power back into people" with AIplay icon

Putting "power back into people" with AI

"We don’t want an outcome where everyone in the world is not participating equally in this opportunity economy that’s coming from AI,” says Baroness Joanna Shields, Executive Chair of the Responsible AI Future Foundation. Speaking with GZERO Media’s Tony Maciulis, Shields emphasizes that responsible AI must deliver impact.

Paris Peace Forum's Justin Vaïsse on a post-American worldplay icon

Paris Peace Forum's Justin Vaïsse on a post-American world

As the United States steps back from the multilateral system it helped build, the question of global leadership grows louder: who leads next?

AI & Society

Every job will be reshaped by AI, says World Bank’s Christine Qiang

Every job will be reshaped by AI, says World Bank’s Christine Qiang

How AI for Good is tackling the digital divide

How AI for Good is tackling the digital divide

Using AI to diagnose patients with a smartphone but no healthcare access

Using AI to diagnose patients with a smartphone but no healthcare access

AI can only help people who can access electricity and internet

AI can only help people who can access electricity and internet

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

About UsCareers PressContact Us Privacy PolicyTerms of Use
© 2025 GZERO Media. All Rights Reserved | A Eurasia Group company.
gzeromedia.com
GZERO Media logoMicrosoft logo