Updating the UN at 80: A panel conversation from the 2025 Paris Peace Forum
As the UN reaches its 80th anniversary, pivotal questions arise: How can it evolve to address contemporary global challenges? What reforms are essential for maintaining its relevance?
At the 2025 Paris Peace Forum, GZERO Media's Tony Maciulis led a lively panel discussion on the urgent need for organizational reform. The conversation featured top UN officials and global partners reflecting on both the challenges and opportunities ahead.
Michelle Bachelet, former President of Chile and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, emphasizes the need for efficiency and transparency to rebuild trust in the UN, stating, "UN needs to be relevant so people can trust them."
Maria Fernanda Espinosa, Executive Director of GWL Voices and former UN General Assembly President, calls for action on a "new financial compact," urging collaboration between public, private, and civil sectors to govern global commons effectively.
Marjeta Jager from the European Commission called for bold reforms: "We need to merge, sometimes cut, we need to do the system consolidation."
Dr. Henry Huiyao Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization, highlights China’s commitment to supporting multilateralism and stressed the role of peacekeeping.
With discussions of reform, the panel echoes the need for collective action to address global complexities, envisioning a future with a possible female Secretary-General for effective empathetic leadership.