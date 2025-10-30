AI access, policy, and education
As AI adoption accelerates globally, questions of equity and access are coming to the forefront.
Speaking with GZERO’s Tony Maciulis on the sidelines of the 2025 Paris Peace Forum, Chris Sharrock, Vice President of UN Affairs and International Organizations at Microsoft, discusses the role of technology in addressing global challenges.
“Not every country is starting from the same point,” Sharrock says, highlighting the risks of an “exponential divergence” between advanced economies and the Global South. Drawing on his experience in both government and the private sector, he emphasizes the importance of dialogue across public, private, and nonprofit sectors to shape effective policy.
Sharrock also reflects on AI in education, urging careful integration of AI tools alongside human learning.
