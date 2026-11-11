France’s Éléonore Caroit on children's safety online and youth protests

Speaking with GZERO Media’s Tony Maciulis at the Paris Peace Forum, Éléonore Caroit, France’s Minister Delegate for Francophonie and International Partnerships, discusses the need to accelerate protections against online harms. She warns of children’s exposure to deepfakes and bots “that are telling them how they should feel,” arguing that governments must work with technology companies to establish meaningful safeguards.



Caroit also examines the growing anxieties shaping young people’s outlook, from concerns about technology displacing jobs to the effects of climate change. She argues that governments must invest more in younger generations and address the economic pressures fueling political discontent. On the international stage, she makes the case for pragmatic cooperation, arguing that multilateral forums remain essential even as the global system faces mounting challenges.



This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.