Why the UN needs women in leadership
Former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet says global leadership needs a different kind of leader.
“Sometimes when I see wars, I feel there’s too much testosterone over there,” she said. “Leaders put in front issues that are not the most important thing… it’s more about who wins.”
Bachelet called for “empathetic leadership,” which she described as the ability to put yourself in the shoes of the other to solve problems through dialogue and negotiation.
When asked if she would consider leading the UN herself, she confirmed: “I will run for Secretary-General.”
Bachelet spoke with GZERO Media’s Tony Maciulis at the 2025 Paris Peace Forum panel "Updating the UN at 80: From Mandates to Impact," part of GZERO Media’s Global Stage series with Microsoft.