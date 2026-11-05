Live from Tokyo, Ian Bremmer delivers his annual ‘State of the World’ speech, sharing his takeaways on 2026’s biggest geopolitical shifts—and what’s coming next.
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Speaker
Ian Bremmer, President and Founder, Eurasia Group and GZERO Media
Ian Bremmer is a political scientist who helps business leaders, policy makers, and the general public make sense of the world around them. He is president and founder of Eurasia Group, the world's leading political risk research and consulting firm, and GZERO Media, a company dedicated to providing intelligent and engaging coverage of international affairs. Ian is an independent voice on critical issues around the globe, offering clearheaded insights through speeches, written commentary, and even satirical puppets (really!). Ian is the host of GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, a weekly show airing on US public television.