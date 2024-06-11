We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hump Day Recommendations, June 12, 2024
Listen: “Mania for Subjugation,” This latest episode of Hardcore History from podcaster Dan Carlin tries to get inside the heads of Alexander the Great and his very dramatic family to explore what we know about the psychology of the man responsible for spreading Hellenism from Cappadocia to the Khyber Pass. As always, a thoroughly entertaining and fascinating piece from the greatest podcaster in the game. – Matt
Listen: To the latest This American Life, “Come Retribution.” Donald Trump’s rhetoric has only intensified since his conviction in NYC. This podcast looks at what his retribution might look like from the people who have the most to lose if he’s reelected: the whistleblowers and ex-staffers who believe he may be coming for them. – Riley
Watch: “Ren Faire.” HBO's new docuseries has been described as “Game of Thrones meets Succession” but takes place at a Texas Renaissance festival, and that's about all I can do to describe it, other than to say you will not regret watching it. It’s produced by the Safdie brothers and is unlike anything you’ve ever seen. – Alex Gibson, senior producer of “GZERO World with Ian BremmerListen: “Empire.” Love podcasts? Love history? Then I would highly recommend checking this out. The hosts discuss the rise and fall of an array of different empires and the personalities and stories of key players along the way. It’s fascinating and will definitely keep you entertained. – John