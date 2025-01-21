Trump, tariffs, and TikTok: Let’s make a deal?

TikTokkers may credit President Donald Trump with the app’s restoration on Sunday, which came 12 hours after a government ban shut it down, but their joy may be short-lived. On Monday, Trump signed an executive order suspending the ban for 75 days, during which his administration will “determine the appropriate course forward in an orderly way that protects national security while avoiding an abrupt shutdown of a communications platform used by millions of Americans.”

Before taking office, Trump floated the idea of obliging TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell half the company to an American purchaser and run it as a joint venture. Beijing has been cool to the concept , with China’s Foreign Ministry responding that the “operation and acquisition of companies” should be “decided by companies” and in line with Chinese law.