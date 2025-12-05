Freelance Producer- Broadcast and Digital Video

About Eurasia Group and GZERO Media

Eurasia Group is the world's leading global research and advisory firm. We help clients understand, anticipate, and respond to instability and opportunities everywhere they do business. Together with GZERO Media—the go-to source of first insight into geopolitics—and our full-fledged events team, the Eurasia Group umbrella provides a complete political risk solution. Headquartered in New York, we have offices in Washington, London, São Paulo, Brasilia, Tokyo, Singapore, and San Francisco, as well as on-the-ground experts in more than a hundred countries in every region of the world. We are committed to analysis that is free of political bias and the influence of private interests.

Position Overview:

GZERO Media is seeking a video producer with strong writing skills and a passion for global affairs. He/She/They will have an opportunity to work with a growing team of talented journalists, producers, and editors crafting unbiased and compelling geopolitical content. This position will last approximately four months beginning in January 2026.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Serving as a producer of GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, a weekly, half-hour global affairs program airing nationally on public television

Writing show monologues for GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Producing videos that range from field pieces and features to newsmaker interviews. May also include short docuseries offerings, promotional sizzles, branded content, and special projects as needed

Booking of guests and show prep for our host

Pitching stories, interviews, and series ideas as a critical member of our editorial team

Fact-checking and careful review of scripts, interview questions, and field pieces

Requirements:

5+ years as a producer and writer in television and/or digital video news outlets

Journalistic writing experience, specifically with a focus on international affairs and policy

Ability to work well under pressure and with tight deadlines

Highly organized and efficient

Excellent communication skills

Must excel in working with teams across the organization as well as external partners

This position is based in our New York City headquarters

Eurasia Group is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants must be eligible to work in the United States.

This is a part-time, hourly position with a pay range of $50−60 per hour, and an expected 30 hours per week.

About GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Now in its eighth season on US public television, our award-winning global affairs program brings viewers helpful explainers and in-depth interviews on the biggest stories and trends in geopolitics. Each week, political scientist Ian Bremmer talks to heads of state, top executives, and prominent academics to break down complex stories and help our audience better understand today’s world.

