Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

US boosts Mideast presence as Bibi fights with defense minister

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and defense minister Yoav Gallant during a press conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv , Israel , 28 October 2023.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and defense minister Yoav Gallant during a press conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv , Israel , 28 October 2023.

Reuters

As the Middle East braces for an expected Iranian attack on Israel, the US is boosting its military presence in the region by sending a guided missile submarine capable of carrying over 150 Tomahawk missiles. The Pentagon is also ordering the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group to pick up the pace of its journey to the region.

It’s still unclear precisely when or how Iran will retaliate over recent attacks that killed top figures in Hamas and Hezbollah, but Israel on Monday placed its military on high alert. The Israeli intelligence community reportedly believes that Hezbollah will strike first, but there is likely to be an element of coordination between the Lebanese militant group and Tehran no matter what.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is feuding with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Netanyahu accused Gallant of pushing “an anti-Israel narrative” after the defense minister reportedly criticized the prime minister’s goal of “total victory” against Hamas. The Israeli prime minister and Gallant have a history of disagreeing — Netanyahu fired Gallant last year, only to reinstate him two weeks later amid anti-government protests.

We’ll be watching to see if more cracks emerge in the Israeli government amid fears that the Middle East could be on the verge of a wider conflict amid the already devastating war in Gaza.

Today In 60 Seconds

UK far-right riots and Elon Musk's role

What Tim Walz adds to Kamala Harris' campaign

Why Putin agreed to the US-Russia prisoner swap

Biden's Supreme Court reform has zero chance of becoming law

Will Kamala Harris’ momentum last in the race against Trump?

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest