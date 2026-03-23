Associate Director of Video Production, GZERO Media

Position Overview

GZERO Media produces a diverse portfolio of video content, including broadcast-quality programming for PBS, digital-first video for the web, and short-form vertical content for social platforms. Production spans studio-based work at our New York headquarters as well as on-location filming at domestic and international summits and events, often under tight timelines and high visibility, requiring flexibility, precision, and operational rigor.

The Associate Director of Video Production supports the day-to-day operations, execution, and delivery of GZERO Media’s video output across studio, field, and post-production environments. This role serves as the operational backbone of the production team, ensuring workflow continuity, technical readiness, and executional consistency. This is not a people management role initially, though it is designed with the opportunity to grow into limited people management over time as organizational needs evolve.

Responsibilities

Day-to-day production operations Oversee daily production workflows for video output, including editing queues, delivery timelines, and asset management. Serve as the primary contact for executional and logistical questions within the video team. Review video and production-related design outputs for technical accuracy, clarity, and adherence to established formats and standards. Provide executional guidance and support to editors and producers. Assist with onboarding freelancers and new team members. Maintain and document production workflows, templates, and best practices.

Coverage and continuity Act as operational lead for the broader video team when the Global Head is traveling or embedded at global convenings. Ensure continuity of production during high-volume or time-sensitive periods. From time to time, attend in-person events or convenings to support onsite production needs. When traveling, operate as a fully self-sufficient production lead, capable of handling onsite filming, technical setup, and post-production delivery autonomously across time zones.Note: This role does not involve weekly or routine travel, but candidates must be comfortable operating independently in the field when coverage is required.

Equipment, studio, and technical operations Oversee management and upkeep of production equipment, including cameras, audio, lighting, and accessories. Maintain inventory, storage, and readiness of gear for studio and field production. Coordinate day-to-day operations of GZERO’s studio, including scheduling, setup, and technical readiness.



Senior producer experience with strong operational instincts in addition to executional leadership.

Comfortable owning systems, logistics, and delivery.

Calm under pressure and trusted by creative peers.

Detail-oriented, technically fluent, and process-minded.

High-level knowledge of camera, lighting, and audio production.

High-level knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite.

Experience working within a news organization or news media operation, with an understanding of journalistic norms and editorial standards.

Strong interest in global affairs, politics, and current events.

Familiarity with publishing and optimizing video content across YouTube and social media platforms.

Strong communication skills, including writing video copy, and working with internal stakeholders and external vendors.



The applicable base salary range for this role is $105,000 to $115,000.

The base pay offered will be determined on factors such as experience, skills, training, location, certifications, and education. Decisions will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

At Eurasia Group, our mission is to provide the tools and understanding needed in a world where politics drives disruption. We put politics first for our clients, and we aspire to be the leading place people come to find out about the world. This requires us to maintain a company culture that puts people first. We are committed to fostering an environment that is empowering and globally minded. We firmly believe that bringing people with a variety of ideas and perspectives to the table makes our analysis stronger for our clients and creates a better workplace. Our leadership team is dedicated to embedding this approach into everything we do and how we lead because we care deeply about our work and our people.

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