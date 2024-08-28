We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Introducing “Energized: The Future of Energy”, a new podcast series
That’s why we’re diving into the biggest ideas about the current energy transition to learn where we’re going, and how it will impact geopolitics, the economy, and your bottom line. We’ll explore all those topics on “Energized: The Future of Energy”, a new five-part podcast series from GZERO Media'a Blue Circle Studios and Enbridge premiering on Thursday, September 5th.
On each episode, host JJ Ramberg will be joined by Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel along with some of the top experts in the industry, including Pulitzer prize-winning author Daniel Yergin, former Canadian Member of Parliament Lisa Raitt, and former Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan. We’ll also talk about how technology is changing the game, and the diverse partners and Indigenous communities that are shaping the future of energy. This series is a must-listen for anyone interested in the next phase of the energy transition.
Listen on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes will be published every other Thursday.