Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Introducing “Energized: The Future of Energy”, a new podcast series

Energized: The Future of Energy | GZERO Blue Circle in partnership with Enbridge


That’s why we’re diving into the biggest ideas about the current energy transition to learn where we’re going, and how it will impact geopolitics, the economy, and your bottom line. We’ll explore all those topics on “Energized: The Future of Energy”, a new five-part podcast series from GZERO Media'a Blue Circle Studios and Enbridge premiering on Thursday, September 5th.

On each episode, host JJ Ramberg will be joined by Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel along with some of the top experts in the industry, including Pulitzer prize-winning author Daniel Yergin, former Canadian Member of Parliament Lisa Raitt, and former Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan. We’ll also talk about how technology is changing the game, and the diverse partners and Indigenous communities that are shaping the future of energy. This series is a must-listen for anyone interested in the next phase of the energy transition.

Listen on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes will be published every other Thursday.

energyenergy transitionenbridgejj ramberggreg ebelrenewable energyenergy security

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Today In 60 Seconds

Defining Kamala Harris at DNC 2024

Ukraine's Kursk invasion complicates Putin's war efforts

DNC unites around 3 key themes

Why Project 2025 is getting so much attention at the DNC

DNC Night 2: Obama set to rally support for Harris

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest