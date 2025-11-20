Tap and go: The future of urban mobility

Listen: As populations grow and communities evolve, transportation authorities and urban infrastructure are seeking ways to modernize.

In this episode of “Local to global: The power of small business,” host JJ Ramberg sits down with Chapin Flynn, Senior Vice President of Transit and Urban Mobility at Mastercard, and Mark Langmead, Director of Revenue & Compass Operations at TransLink in Vancouver, to explore how cities are making transit easier, faster, and more seamless for riders–an approach known as frictionless urban mobility.

They discuss how innovations like contactless tap-and-go technologies are reducing dwell time, speeding up boarding, and producing real-time data that helps transit agencies better plan and manage their systems.

Next gen urban mobility also has the potential to benefit small businesses: when transit becomes simpler, riders shift spending from automotive fuel to Main Street, foot traffic grows near transit arteries, and neighborhoods become more connected.

“Local to global: The power of small business” is a new podcast series from GZERO Media's Blue Circle Studios and Mastercard, where we'll look behind the curtain to explore the world of small businesses and why they’re positioned to play an even bigger role in the future of the global economy.