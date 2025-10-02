How the circular economy empowers small businesses

Listen: Imagine an economy where products are designed to be reused, repaired, and regenerated instead of ending up as waste. That’s the circular economy, a model that redefines recycling and transforms how small businesses operate.

In this episode of "Local to Global: The power of small business," host JJ Ramberg sits down with Ellen Jackowski, Chief Sustainability Officer at Mastercard, and Rachel McShane, Chief Financial Officer at Depop, to discuss the scale of the circular economy, why circular practices boost both sustainability and profitability, and where the industry is headed next.

From Depop’s sustainable fashion marketplace that empowers small sellers and extends the life of clothing to Mastercard’s digital solutions that enhance the consumer experience and measure impact, the discussion highlights ways entrepreneurs can launch reuse, resale, and take-back programs. The conversation also addresses the pitfalls of greenwashing and the importance of credible, consistent standards.

“Local to global: The power of small business” is a new podcast series from GZERO Media's Blue Circle Studios and Mastercard, where we'll look behind the curtain to explore the world of small businesses and why they’re positioned to play an even bigger role in the future of the global economy.