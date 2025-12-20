Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

The United States will no longer play global policeman, and no one else wants the job. This is not a G-7 or a G-20 world. Welcome to the GZERO, a world made volatile by an intensifying international battle for power and influence. Every week on this podcast, Ian Bremmer will interview the world leaders and the thought leaders shaping our GZERO World.

Presented by

Photo of a young Palestinian boy in Gaza with the GZERO World Podcast logo superimposed on top.

War and Peace in 2025, with Clarissa Ward and Comfort Ero

Global conflict was at a record high in 2025, will 2026 be more peaceful? Ian Bremmer talks with CNN’s Clarissa Ward and Comfort Ero of the International Crisis Group on the GZERO World Podcast.

This week, instead of zooming in on a single conflict, the GZERO World Podcast looks back on 2025 and takes stock of a world increasingly defined by conflict. Ian Bremmer sits down with CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward and Comfort Ero, President and CEO of the International Crisis Group to look at some of the biggest crises of 2025–-both the headline making wars and the ones the world overlooked.

Gaza and Ukraine captured the world’s attention this year. But at the same time, around 60 other armed conflicts and struggles have been raging around the world. It’s the most active period of conflict since the end of World War II. Some are decades-long battles, like Myanmar’s devastating civil war. Others are more recent, like the surge of terrorist insurgent groups in Africa’s Sahel. But each is a symptom of a broader global order breaking down—driven by weakening institutions, regional rivalries, climate shocks, and failing states. Bremmer sits down first with Clarissa Ward, to discuss her reporting from war zones around the world and then with Comfort Ero, for a global perspective on the conditions that have created so much strife.

“I think it's important not to stop talking about Ukraine and Gaza because what happens there in those two conflicts set the precedent for other places,” Ero tells Bremmer.

Subscribe to the GZERO World Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or your preferred podcast platform, to receive new episodes as soon as they're published

More from GZERO World Podcast

Why we still trust Wikipedia, with cofounder Jimmy Wales

At a moment when Americans can’t agree on much of anything, one unlikely institution still commands broad trust: Wikipedia. On the GZERO World podcast, Ian Bremmer sits down with Wikipedia cofounder Jimmy Wales to ask why the crowdsourced encyclopedia remains one of the most visited and relied-upon sites in the world, even as trust in media, government, and tech companies continues to collapse.

Keep reading... Show less

At a moment when Americans can’t agree on much of anything, one unlikely institution still commands broad trust: Wikipedia. On the GZERO World [...]

More >
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

The human cost of AI, with Geoffrey Hinton


Computer scientist and Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton joins Ian Bremmer on the GZERO World podcast to talk about artificial intelligence, the technology transforming our society faster than anything humans have ever built. The question is: how fast is too fast? Hinton is known as the “Godfather of AI.” He helped build the neural networks that made today’s generative AI tools possible and that work earned him the 2024 Nobel Prize in physics. But recently, he’s turned from a tech evangelist to a whistleblower, warning that the technology he helped create will displace millions of jobs and eventually destroy humanity itself.

Keep reading... Show less

Computer scientist and Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton joins Ian Bremmer on the GZERO World podcast to talk about artificial intelligence, the [...]

More >

Gaming out a US-Venezuela war with ambassador James Story

The Trump administration is ramping up pressure on Venezuela, with the USS Gerald R. Ford deployed to the region, CIA covert operations approved by the White House, and strikes on suspected narco‑trafficking vessels attributed to Caracas. Many analysts now see regime change as the ultimate goal. On the GZERO World Podcast, Ian Bremmer and former US Ambassador James Story game out what a US intervention in Venezuela might look like—and more importantly, how the US would manage the aftermath.

Keep reading... Show less

The Trump administration is ramping up pressure on Venezuela, with the USS Gerald R. Ford deployed to the region, CIA covert operations approved by [...]

More >

Andrew Ross Sorkin says the next financial crisis is coming

In 1929, unchecked speculation and economic hype helped fuel the worst financial crash in modern history. Nearly a century later, New York Times journalist and CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin sees troubling parallels. On the GZERO World podcast, he joins Ian Bremmer to talk about his new book, "1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History—and How It Shattered a Nation," and whether today’s economy is headed for another cliff.

Keep reading... Show less

In 1929, unchecked speculation and economic hype helped fuel the worst financial crash in modern history. Nearly a century later, New York Times [...]

More >

GZERO Podcasts

At a moment when Americans can’t agree on much of anything, one unlikely institution still commands broad trust: Wikipedia. On the GZERO World [...]

More >
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Listen: What does global energy transition look like in a time of major geopolitical change, including rebalancing of trade? In this special episode [...]

More >
Energized: The Future of Energy

Energized: The Future of Energy

Listen: Creating artificial human retinas in zero gravity. Mining rare minerals on the moon. There seems to be no limit to what could be possible if [...]

More >
Next Giant Leap

Next Giant Leap

Why is global conflict surging? On Ian Explains, Ian Bremmer takes a look at the major wars and armed struggles taking place in a world that’s [...]

More >
Patching the System

Patching the System

Transcript Listen: “The equivalent of what we spent in World War II was spent in the course of a year and a half to support the US economy, and that [...]

More >
Living Beyond Borders

Living Beyond Borders

Listen: Investing in health and science research isn’t just about curing diseases. It has huge impacts across society, from creating jobs to driving [...]

More >
The Ripple Effect: Investing in Life Sciences

The Ripple Effect: Investing in Life Sciences

Listen: As populations grow and communities evolve, transportation authorities and urban infrastructure are seeking ways to modernize.In this episode [...]

More >
Local to global: The power of small business

Local to global: The power of small business