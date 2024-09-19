Trending Now
Can we keep energy affordable, safe, and secure?
Listen: Energy transition is a big idea with big implications for daily life. But what does it actually look like in practice?
In this episode of Energized: Building the Future of Energy, host JJ Ramberg and Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel talk to the Honourable Lisa Raitt, Vice Chair of Global Investment Banking for CIBC Capital Markets and former member of the Canadian parliament. During her time in government, Lisa served as Minister of Natural Resources, Minister of Labour, and Minister of Transport. Lisa talks about the tangible steps that need to be taken to move us down the road to energy transition, as well as how businesses and governments can work together to create a more sustainable, more affordable energy future.
