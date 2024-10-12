Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Why freedom is on the ballot this November: Historian Timothy Snyder

Voting booths with the word "vote" and the US flag printed on them with GZERO WORLD with ian bremmer - the podcast


Listen: On the GZERO World Podcast, Ian Bremmer sits down with author and historian Timothy Snyder to discuss the importance of freedom in the final stretch of one of the closest and most contentious presidential races in modern history. Snyder uses his new book, “On Freedom,” to discuss the many ways freedom has been used and, often, misused in politics and society.

Snyder suggests we expand our understanding of freedom to incorporate the notion of freedom "to" rather than just freedom "from." Freedom, he says, is about envisioning a better future rather than just protecting oneself from an outside threat. It's the freedom "to" have healthcare or to love whom you love rather than just the freedom "from" oppression or prejudice.

Snyder also delves into the critical role that newspapers and the press play in talking about freedom. Amid the rising tide of misinformation, Snyder warns that “if we...have different facts, we're not going to end up in a free world because whoever has the most power over fantasy is going to end up deciding things.”

Snyder concludes by discussing how freedom can be applied more globally. In exploring different interpretations of freedom, he highlights Ukraine’s view of freedom as an ongoing journey. Freedom, he says, is the means to a better life rather than the end goal.

Subscribe to the GZERO World Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or your preferred podcast platform, to receive new episodes as soon as they're published.

From Your Site Articles
freedomgzero world podcastgzero world with ian bremmerharris vs. trumpus politicsdemocracytimothy snyderrussia ukraine warus elections

Today In 60 Seconds

Why Trump-Putin calls are cause for concern

Europe's biggest concerns about Middle East, one year after Oct. 7

Putin's nuclear policy revision is a sign of weakness

Japan’s new PM: What to expect

Can Zelensky's 'victory plan' bring peace to Ukraine?

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest