Ian Bremmer's 2024 State of the World speech: Watch live Tuesday at 8:30 pm ET

Photo of Ian Bremmer | Text: LIVE EVENT | State of the World wth Ian Bremmer | Tuesday, October 22, 2024 | 8:30 PM ET | Wednesday, October 23, 2024 | 9:30 AM JST | https://www.gzeromedia.com/stateoftheworld | Eurasia Group | GZERO

Join us live Tuesday evening, when Ian Bremmer will deliver his ‘State of the World’, an analytical look at the most important geopolitical moments in the year that have moved markets, altered policy priorities, and reshaped economies.

Watch live: Tuesday, October 22, 2024 @ 8:30 PM ET | 9:30 AM (Wednesday) JST

To watch, go to: https://www.gzeromedia.com/stateoftheworld

