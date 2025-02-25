Summer Internship, GZERO Media — Video/Production

GZERO Media is seeking a Video Intern to assist the Video team in many aspects of video production, including assisting editors and producers with show execution, content and media gathering, storage, editing, and graphics production.

About Eurasia Group and GZERO Media

Eurasia Group is the world's leading global research and advisory firm. We help clients understand, anticipate, and respond to instability and opportunities everywhere they do business.

Together with GZERO Media—the go-to source of first insight into geopolitics—and our full-fledged events team, the Eurasia Group umbrella provides a complete political risk solution.

Headquartered in New York, we have offices in Washington, London, São Paulo, Brasilia, Tokyo, Singapore, and San Francisco, as well as on-the-ground experts in more than a hundred countries in every region of the world.

We are committed to analysis that is free of political bias and the influence of private interests.

Position Overview:

The ideal intern for our award-winning GZERO Media video team is passionate about global affairs and politics, eager to learn about video editing and production, and has a solid understanding of how media brands interact with audiences across social media channels.

While no previous production experience is required, students in broadcast or digital video programs are highly encouraged to apply. This role provides ample opportunity to explore many facets of video journalism and storytelling, from short clips to full-length episodes of our weekly public television program GZERO World with Ian Bremmer.

The internship will be conducted in person in the NYC office.

Responsibilities:

Assisting video editors with content and media gathering, storage, editing and graphics production

Working with show producers to help develop and execute show plans, including guest interviews with heads of state and prominent industry leaders.

Working with producers on livestream programming for GZERO Media and clients, as required

Helping with guest booking and logistics as needed

Qualifications:

Applicants should be students at an academic institution

Experience in a newsroom or deadline-driven content company a plus

Passion for international news and analysis

Professional presentation and ability to interact with high-level guests and clients

Knowledge of Adobe Premiere Pro a plus

Ability to work well under pressure and with tight deadlines

Highly organized, efficient, and effective communicator

Must excel in working with teams across the organization as well as external partners

Familiarity with media management tools and software

Must be able to work from the NY office 3 days per week

Must be available during the full duration of the program

Timing:

June 2nd – August 1st

Location:

New York

Compensation