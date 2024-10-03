Trending Now
From AI to food recycling: Innovations transforming the energy sector
Listen: Making change is all about innovation. That’s no different when it comes to the energy sector.
In this episode of Energized: Building the Future of Energy, host JJ Ramberg and Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel talk to two innovators in the energy sector. First, we hear from Uli Homann, a Distinguished Architect in the Cloud and Enterprise business at Microsoft, about how generative AI is putting new strains on our energy systems—and creating new opportunities to make the grid more efficient.
Then, JJ talks with Caitlin Tessin, Vice President of Strategy and Market Innovation at Enbridge, and Ryan Begin, CEO of Divert, about how we can create natural gas from a surprising source: wasted food.
Listen on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes will be published every other Thursday.