Jack Smith’s investigation into Donald Trump released

​Special Counsel Jack Smith.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Writer and Reporter
Half of special counsel Jack Smith’s report into Donald Trump’s alleged attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss was released early Tuesday, detailing how Trump engaged in an “unprecedented criminal effort” to maintain power after losing the election. It concludes that “the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial.”

What’s in it? The two-volume report contains Smith’s findings from the two criminal cases he brought against Trump: That Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 election results and took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office. Smith dropped the cases after Trump was elected and has since resigned.

What about the other half? The judge who oversaw the case accusing Trump of taking classified documents after leaving office, Aileen Cannon, has blocked that half of the report from being made public – and she is calling for the prosecutors and defense lawyers to appear before her on Friday to state their cases as to why it should or should not be released.

