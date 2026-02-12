Skip to content
Small businesses play a role in our everyday lives, but their influence and importance extend far beyond their communities.  In this podcast series, "Local to global: The power of small business," from GZERO and Mastercard, we look at how new technologies can support the growth of small businesses and their impact on the global economy.

Local to global: The power of small business | Episode 4: Cyber resilience for small enterprises | Presented by GZERO Blue Circle in partnership with Mastercard | GZERO x Mastercard logos

Cyber resilience for small enterprises

As more small businesses move sales, payments, and customer relationships online, they unlock new opportunities, but they also become easier targets for cyber-criminals and other threat actors.

In this episode of Local to global: The power of small business, host JJ Ramberg sits down with Shamina Singh, Founder & President of the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, and Brian Cute, Interim CEO and Director of Capacity & Resilience at the Global Cyber Alliance, to explore what Southeast Asia’s fast-growing digital economy reveals about the cybersecurity challenges facing micro, small and medium-sized businesses everywhere.

Together, they unpack what cyber-risk looks like on the ground, from phishing, ransomware, and malware to low-tech scams like QR-code sticker switching. They also examine why the damage rarely stays local; when a small supplier gets hit, disruptions can cascade through regional networks and even global supply chains.

The good news is that their collaboration in Southeast Asia is also surfacing solutions that the rest of the world can borrow. Singh and Cute share what works, including public-private partnerships that deliver practical toolkits, localized training, and basic cyber hygiene that businesses can adopt, especially as AI-driven fraud and deepfakes make scams harder to spot.

“Local to global: The power of small business” is a podcast series from GZERO Media's Blue Circle Studios and Mastercard, exploring why small businesses are poised to play an even bigger role in the future of the global economy.

Tap and go: The future of urban mobility

Listen: As populations grow and communities evolve, transportation authorities and urban infrastructure are seeking ways to modernize.

In this episode of “Local to global: The power of small business,” host JJ Ramberg sits down with Chapin Flynn, Senior Vice President of Transit and Urban Mobility at Mastercard, and Mark Langmead, Director of Revenue & Compass Operations at TransLink in Vancouver, to explore how cities are making transit easier, faster, and more seamless for riders–an approach known as frictionless urban mobility.

Local to global: The power of small business

How the circular economy empowers small businesses

Listen: Imagine an economy where products are designed to be reused, repaired, and regenerated instead of ending up as waste. That’s the circular economy, a model that redefines recycling and transforms how small businesses operate.

In this episode of "Local to Global: The power of small business," host JJ Ramberg sits down with Ellen Jackowski, Chief Sustainability Officer at Mastercard, and Rachel McShane, Chief Financial Officer at Depop, to discuss the scale of the circular economy, why circular practices boost both sustainability and profitability, and where the industry is headed next.

Where middle class growth and small business meet

Listen: Small businesses are more than just corner shops and local services. They’re a driving force of economic growth, making up 90% of all businesses globally. As the global middle class rapidly expands, new opportunities are emerging for entrepreneurs to launch and grow small businesses.

GZERO Podcasts

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Energized: The Future of Energy

Next Giant Leap

Patching the System

Living Beyond Borders

The Ripple Effect: Investing in Life Sciences

Local to global: The power of small business